DRDO Receives India’s 1st iBooster Green Propulsion System Developed by Manastu Space Technologies

Mumbai, December 11: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday got the revolutionary iBooster green propulsion system. Designed specifically for 100–500 kg satellites, the iBooster system was developed by the Mumbai-based deep-tech startup Manastu Space Technologies. It facilitates critical operations such as orbit raising, station-keeping, and deorbiting.
The system’s proprietary hydrogen peroxide-based fuel ensures enhanced performance, safety, and sustainability compared to conventional toxic fuels and other exorbitantly expensive alternate fuels. The milestone marks the culmination of four years of extensive Research and development, supported by DRDO's Technology Development Fund (TDF), and showcases the growing role of Indian startups in advancing national defense and space capabilities. Google Announces To Offer Free Access to Maps APIs and SDKs To Support Indian Developers.
Proprietary innovations include a hydrogen peroxide-based fuel, safer and eco-friendly; an optimised thruster design for efficiency and precision; and a high-temperature catalyst, ensuring seamless ignition and endurance in space. “Manastu Space’s achievement demonstrates the transformative potential of Indian startups in deep tech. Their innovation supports DRDO’s mission to enhance India’s defense and satellite capabilities,” the DRDO said.
