San Francisco, February 15: Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he has hired a dog to replace him as Twitter CEO. Musk tweeted a picture of his pet dog "Floki" sitting on the company's CEO's chair, with the caption: "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing."

"So much better than that other guy!" he added. Musk later said that the dog is "great with numbers!" and "has style." Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post. When one user said, "I guess he was the only one crazy enough to take the job." Twitter CEO Elon Musk Fires Company's Top Engineer Over His Dropping Reach.

Dog ‘Floki’ Hired As New Twitter CEO:

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Musk replied: "He is perfect for the job." "Will Twitter add the option of reporting animal abuse under the new leadership?," another user asked. In December last year, Musk had said that he would only run the software and servers teams after he finds "someone foolish enough" to take his place. Twitter CEO Elon Musk Says ‘All Legacy ’Blue Badges’ Will Be Removed Soon’.

He made the statement in a response to a poll he ran, where 57.5 per cent of the respondents said that he should step down as the Twitter CEO. Meanwhile, he had said, "No one wants a job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor... The question is not finding a CEO, the question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2023 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).