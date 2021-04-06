Best Friends Turn Entrepreneur - Partners At Work Become Facebook Marketing Partners and One Of The Youngest Members Of The Forbes Agency Council.

Amid the evolution of technology and the prominence of social media, various industries had to rethink their strategies on how to reach their market better. It is crunch time, especially during the pandemic. Knowing how the behavioural shift and consumer trends can affect the market, entrepreneurs Jonathan Durante and Nicolas Buffone stepped in with a solution.

Know The Brand & Business Marketing Expert

Expandify Marketing Inc is a leading Social Media and Internet Advertising Agency based out of Canada. They specialize in generating online sales for E-Commerce businesses. Expandify helps leverage proven paid social media advertising strategies to deliver trackable solutions across the globe.

Ensuring an identity and recognition within the industry created an engaging digital footprint. Jonathan Durante - COO, Vice-President & Treasurer, and Nicolas Buffone - CEO, President are the two partners who made this happen and have formed the company to bridge the marketing gap for brands that don’t have up to date expertise, provide them assistance and help them scale their online sales using social media advertising. With innovation and creative workflows, they were able to simplify the social media game for their clients. While there are numerous ways to land the business goals of their clients, Expandify Marketing Inc has effectively narrowed down the targeted audience options for their marketing, creating its mark as a vital system that has helped them revolutionize various social media platforms and showcase the best results making their clients gain the best advantage over their peers and competitors.

Flagship Service Of Expandify Marketing Inc

Today organizations demand new marketing strategies with compatible technologies and solutions to make them reach their goals and reach globally. Expandify Marketing has been able to consistently deliver agile and top-notch solutions with their various marketing solutions. They hatch new revolutionary strategies and help you capitalize and grow online audience reach, website traffic, and online sales. Furthermore, their flagship service is a 90-Day Traffic & Profit Advertising System, they also have 3-6 hour consultations available, and sell their Social Media Blueprint documents which will help you reach new heights of success.

Expandify Marketing Inc sets itself apart from its counterparts with its laser focus on Social Media Advertisements. It is carefully performed with a complete understanding of the clients’ business requirements. Their message to the millennials is, ‘Decide where you want to be in life and don’t stop until you get there. Don’t get caught up in the details, take the first steps you need in order to succeed.

Connect with the best marketing experts and practitioners at Expandify. Learn about the company’s marketing services by visiting their Website and stay informed of all updates.