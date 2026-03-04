Burger King CEO takes a big bite of a Whopper in new video after McDonald’s CEO went viral for reluctantly nibbling the chain’s new Big Arch Burger (Photo Credits: X\@popcrave)

Mumbai, March 4: The long-standing rivalry between the world’s two largest burger chains - McDonald’s and Burger King - has escalated into a digital "burger war" between their top executives. The latest friction was sparked by a viral promotional clip from McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski, which prompted a swift, satirical response from Burger King's leadership. The exchange has reignited a decades-old competition, shifting the focus from corporate boardrooms to social media feeds.

Chris Kempczinski's 'Tiny Bite' Controversy

The tension began when McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski posted a video featuring a taste-test of the chain's new "Big Arch" burger. The clip quickly drew criticism from social media users who described the executive's demeanor as "awkward" and "hesitant". Burger King President Tom Curtis Takes Big Bite of Whopper After McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski’s ‘Small Bite’ Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows 'Burger War' Between Chris Kempczinski and Tom Curtis

Burger King CEO takes a big bite of a Whopper in new video after McDonald’s CEO went viral for reluctantly nibbling the chain’s new Big Arch Burger. pic.twitter.com/JrV3hw4Xz2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2026

McDonald’s CEO Faces Backlash Over ‘Small Bite’ Big Arch Burger Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Kempczinski (@chrisk_mcd)

Viewers pointed out that while Kempczinski claimed to take a "big bite" of the new product, he appeared to take a comically small nibble (small bite). The CEO’s reference to the burger as "the product" further fueled online commentary that the promotion felt forced and disconnected from the consumer experience. Reacting to Kempczinski's video, one user said, "Why is he so repulsed by his own food bruh", while a second added, "I “promise” I will be finishing this for lunch!! I “swear”!!!". A third user wrote, "First time he's ever tried it. Terrible acting", while a fourth user commented, "He acts like he’s never seen a burger before. Impressed by sesame seeds". "we couldn’t finish it either," Burger King UK wrote.

Burger King President’s Big Whopper Bite Goes Viral After McDonald’s CEO’s ‘Small Bite’ Backlash

Burger King CEO takes a big bite of a Whopper in new video after McDonald’s CEO went viral for reluctantly nibbling the chain’s new Big Arch Burger. pic.twitter.com/JrV3hw4Xz2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2026

Burger King CEO Tom Curtis' 'Napkin' Retort

Sensing an opportunity to capitalize on the backlash, Burger King President Tom Curtis released a counter-video. In a direct contrast to the McDonald's clip, Curtis was filmed behind a kitchen counter wearing a company apron. In the video, Curtis takes an exaggeratedly large bite of a revamped Whopper, nodding enthusiastically to the camera. He concludes the clip with the line, “Only one thing missing - a napkin,” a subtle jab at the small, tidy bite taken by his counterpart at the Golden Arches.

A History of Corporate Trolling Between McDonald’s and Burger King

This exchange is the latest chapter in a history of aggressive marketing by Burger King directed at its larger rival. Industry analysts note that Burger King has frequently utilized "trolling" as a core pillar of its brand identity to differentiate itself from McDonald's. One of the most notable examples occurred in 2018 with the "Whopper Detour" campaign. In that instance, Burger King offered its signature burger for just one cent, but only to customers who were within 180 meters of a McDonald’s location. The app then redirected those customers to the nearest Burger King to claim the deal. Michigan Woman Throws Boiling Coffee on McDonald’s Manager After Hour-Long Wait Over Canceled Order; Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Her as Video Goes Viral.

Market Implications of 'Burger War'

While the banter appears lighthearted, it underscores the intense competition in the global fast-food sector as chains fight for market share amid changing consumer habits. Both companies have recently doubled down on "back-to-basics" marketing, focusing on their core burger offerings to drive foot traffic. As the "Big Arch" rolls out to international markets, the success of the product may depend on whether McDonald's can move the conversation past the viral executive clip and back to the quality of the food itself.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Chris Kempczinski). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).