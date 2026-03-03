Burger King CEO takes a big bite of a Whopper in new video after McDonald’s CEO went viral for reluctantly nibbling the chain’s new Big Arch Burger (Photo Credits: X\@popcrave)

New Delhi, March 3: A new video featuring Tom Curtis, president of Burger King US and Canada, has gone viral after he was seen taking a confident, hearty bite of the chain’s revamped Whopper. The clip quickly drew comparisons to a recent video of Chris Kempczinski, CEO of McDonald’s, who faced online criticism for taking what viewers called a “reluctant” nibble of the new Big Arch Burger.

Burger King President Embraces the Whopper

In a video shared on Burger King’s official TikTok account, Curtis sampled the upgraded Whopper, showing visible enthusiasm as he took a substantial first bite. The post was initially meant to address customer feedback after Curtis shared his phone number publicly, inviting diners to call or text him with suggestions.

Instead, the video gained traction for a different reason: viewers praised his authentic reaction and drew sharp contrasts with McDonald’s recent promotional clip. Michigan Woman Throws Boiling Coffee on McDonald’s Manager After Hour-Long Wait Over Canceled Order; Police Seek Public’s Help to Find Her as Video Goes Viral.

The revamped Whopper includes several updates, such as a more premium bun, creamier mayonnaise and a new clamshell style box designed to better protect the burger. Despite concerns that the upgrade could lead to higher prices, Burger King has advised franchisees not to pass additional costs on to customers. Reports suggest the revamp may cost franchise owners around USD 4,000 more per year, but the company sees it as an opportunity to drive sales growth. Snack Wrap Returns: McDonald’s Bringing Back Its Iconic Item in US, Check Date and Other Details.

Burger King President’s Big Whopper Bite Goes Viral After McDonald’s CEO’s ‘Small Bite’ Backlash

Burger King CEO takes a big bite of a Whopper in new video after McDonald’s CEO went viral for reluctantly nibbling the chain’s new Big Arch Burger. pic.twitter.com/JrV3hw4Xz2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 3, 2026

McDonald’s CEO’s ‘Small Bite’ Sparks Online Reactions

Last month, Kempczinski posted a video on Instagram promoting McDonald’s biggest burger yet, the Big Arch Burger. However, instead of excitement, the internet focused on his unusually small first bite and his reference to the sandwich as a “product.”

McDonald’s CEO Faces Backlash Over ‘Small Bite’ Big Arch Burger Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Kempczinski (@chrisk_mcd)

The video has garnered over three million views and sparked thousands of comments across Instagram, X and TikTok. Some users questioned whether the CEO genuinely enjoyed the burger, with remarks like, “That was the smallest first bite I’ve ever seen,” and “It scares me when you call food ‘product.’”

A Tale of Two Bites

The contrast between the two executives’ approaches has fueled a broader social media debate about authenticity in corporate marketing. While McDonald’s faced criticism over perceived stiffness, Burger King appears to have benefited from Curtis’s more relaxed and enthusiastic presentation.

For Burger King, the positive reception comes at a crucial time as it rolls out the upgraded Whopper nationwide. In the battle of fast food giants, it seems one big bite may have made a big difference.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of Chrisk_mcd). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 08:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).