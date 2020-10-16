Flipkart' Big Billion Days Sale 2020 has begun for everyone 12 hours after offering early access to Plus members. The sale brings thousands of deals & bundled offers on popular smartphones, TVs, laptops, headphones, speakers & electronics. Flipkart has partnered with State Bank of India to provide 10 percent instant discount to credit & debit card users. Paytm users will also get guaranteed cashback during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. To reduce your stress, we have selected some of the best deals on smartphones, gadgets, electronics that you can take advantage during this sale. Some of the top deals are at the lowest prices we have seen this year. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro, Razr 5G & More.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro:

A bunch of iPhone models are being offered at massive discounts. iPhone 11 Pro is available at Rs 79,999. The handset originally costs Rs 1,06,600). Interested customers can also avail instant discount worth up to Rs 16,400 by exchanging old smartphone. SBI credit & debit cardholders will also get an additional 10 percent discount. In terms of specifications, the device features a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple's A13 chip & a 12MP dual rear camera module.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apple iPhone XR:

iPhone XR is available for sale at Rs 37,999 in the BBD sale. This is the lowest price we have seen on the iPhone XR since its launch in India. The smartphone is also offered with an exchange offer that can further bring the price down by up to Rs 16,400. Apple iPhone XR comes powered by A12 Bionic chipset & features a 6.1-inch Retina display. The handset comes in two variants - 64GB & 128GB.

Apple iPhone XR Smartphone (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Apple iPhone SE 2020:

iPhone SE 2020 was launched in India Rs 42,500 this May. Flipkart is selling iPhone SE 2020 at a discounted price of Rs 25,999. Like other iPhone models, customers can get their hands on the iPhone SE 2020 by opting for an exchange offer. Apple's iPhone SE 2020 is claimed to be the biggest mobile deal by Flipkart during the BBD sale 2020. The handset sports a 4.7-inch retina widescreen display, a single 12MP rear camera, a 7MP front snapper & comes in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 Available in India (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Poco M2 Pro:

Poco's M2 Pro was launched in India this July starting from Rs 13,999. During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020, the handset with 6GB RAM & 128GB is being offered at Rs 12,999. With bundled exchange offer, customers can also get another Rs 14,050 from the discounted price. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 720G & more.

Poco M2 Pro India Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Samsung Galaxy F41:

Galaxy F41 smartphone was launched in India from Rs 16,999. Customers can get their hands on the phone from Rs 15,499 during Flipkart's BBD sale 2020. Galaxy F41 gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Display, a 64MP triple rear camera & a 32MP shooter. The phone is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC & runs on Android 10 based One UI core operating system.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Apple AirPods Pro:

Flipkart is also selling Apple AirPods TWS earphones at Rs 17,999 which originally costs Rs 24,900. If you have been waiting for a huge discount, now is the time to grab the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Samsung The Frame 50-inch 4K Smart TV:

Samsung's The Frame 50-inch 4K Smart TV was launched in India at Rs 1,12,900. The Smart TV is now being offered at Rs 72,999 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Buyers can also get up to Rs 16,000 as an additional instant discount by exchanging an old TV.

Samsung The Frame 2020 (Photo Credits: IANS)

Apple HomePod:

Apple HomePod is down to Rs 15,990 & this price is the lowest we have seen on the HomePod this year. The newly launched HomePod Mini will retail at Rs 9,900, but if you are looking for something bigger, then the HomePod is for you.

Apple HomePod Smart Speaker Launched in India For Rs 19,900 (Photo Credits: Apple India Official Website)

