After the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020, the e-commerce giant has announced its Dussehra Specials Sale. This new sale has begun today & will last till October 28, 2020. With Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale to last a month-long, it is not surprising that Flipkart has announced this new sale. The e-commerce company has listed great deals & offers on smartphones. Flipkart has partnered with Kotak Mahindra Bank & HSBC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the customers. In addition to this, there are no-cost EMI options, exchange offers & complete mobile protection. Here are some of the top deals that Flipkart is offering during its Dussehra Specials Sale 2020. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro, Razr 5G & More.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro:

The smartphone is being offered at Rs 79,999 as a part of this sale. The handset originally costs Rs 1,06,600. In addition to this, there are also no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 17,767. The device flaunts a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple's A13 chip & a 12MP dual rear camera module.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Apple iPhone SE 2020:

Customers can get their hands on the iPhone SE 2020 at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 for the 64GB variant. In this sale, the device is being offered at a discount of Rs 7,501 on the original price of Rs 42,500. Other offers include a no-cost EMI discount of Rs 4,334 per month on the phone.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 India Sale (Photo Credits: Apple India)

Poco M2:

Poco M2 gets a price cut of Rs 1,000 during the Dussehra Specials sale & is listed on Flipkart for Rs 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. The 6GB & 64GB variant is available at Rs 9,999 getting a discount of Rs 500. Poco M2 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery, a 13MP quad rear camera & more.

Poco M2 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy F41:

Galaxy F41 phone is listed at Rs 15,499 for the 64GB storage variant. The device was initially launched in India at Rs 16,999. Interested customers can also get a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards & more.

Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch (Photo Credits Flipkart)

Realme Narzo 20 Pro:

Narzo 20 Pro smartphone is available with Rs 1,000 off on Prepaid purchased or exchange offers. The device costs Rs 13,999 for the 6GB & 64GB model & Rs 15,999 for the 8GB & 128GB variant. Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC & is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery. The handset flaunts a 48MP quad rear camera setup & run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Online Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2020 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).