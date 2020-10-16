The festive season is knocking and although there is a pandemic going on, people are looking forward to these annual celebrations. And Navratri-Diwali festive season means it is time to go shopping. It is the time for online sales and offers. Flipkart and Amazon, the top e-commerce sites have rolled out their yearly sales for the customers and people are excited to shop at discounted rates. Flipkart has begun the Big Billion Days 2020 sale while Amazon rolled out the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale for its Prime members from today. Now shoppers have given their reaction to all these deals with funny memes and jokes. So as sales offers begin to create a buzz online, they are accompanied with funny memes and jokes. Amazon's Great Indian Festival, Snapdeal's 'Kum Mein Dum' & Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2020; Check Offers & Deals.

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2020 Sale has gone live for Amazon Prime members today. And for the non-prime members, the sale will commence on October 17. It will go on till October 21. Similarly, Flipkart began its Big Billion Days Sale 2020 for its Plus members last night. The sale begins for everyone today October 16 and will go in till October 21. Both the sites are offering great discounts on smartphones, electronics, laptops, fashion & other products. Plus there will be additional discounts and cashback options for certain credit and debit cardholders. As buyers confuse between which deals to avail, there are a few early memes and jokes coming in. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020: Massive Discounts on iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 11 Pro, Razr 5G & More.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on E-commerce Sales:

Indian Customers Today

Indian Customers- When Big Billion Day, Prime Day, Mega Sale, Maha Bachat Sale are occurring Together. 🙏😎🤑 pic.twitter.com/rbXAsvugdb — Nikhil foreignadmits Jain (@nikhilchhajar) October 14, 2020

How it Looks To Us

amazon and flipkart during sale season pic.twitter.com/LKR0eRttYK — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) October 16, 2020

LOL

As I'm going to festival I need 2 days leave sir Which festival..?? Amazon Great Indian festival pic.twitter.com/dcACm2haDL — MSR (@itz_chillax) October 15, 2020

If You Know, You Know

Amazon pe great Indian festival sale hai Truth: pic.twitter.com/ZUp5RMinoI — RT (@Rak3shTiwari) October 16, 2020

So while some are looking at the deals and discounts to avail, others are expressing how the sales look via funny memes and jokes. Which one are you? Would be buying in these sales or just enjoy the meme reactions coming in. Happy Shopping or Happy Laughing, should we say?

