Google's Pixel 4a smartphone sold out in 30 minutes during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2020. Google India took Twitter to announce the news that reads, "#Pixel4a was sold out in 30 minutes, but we're working hard to get more devices in India as soon as possible and we'll keep you updated". Flipkart BBD sale 2020 has begun in the country & brings thousands of deals & bundled offers on popular handsets, TVs, laptops & more. As a reminder, Pixel 4a was launched globally in August this year. The Pixel 4a smartphone comes in one variant - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage & the company is selling the phone at a special price of Rs 29,999. It is also important to note that the price of Pixel 4a will increase to Rs 31,999 after the festive season. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Google Pixel 4a sports a 5.81-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

Sale is live Sale is liv Sal is li Sa is l S is l Sa S Sold out 🙈 Thank you for all the ♥️#Pixel4a was sold out in 30 minutes, but we're working hard to get more devices in India as soon as possible and we'll keep you updated. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 16, 2020

For photographs, the device comes equipped with a single 12.2MP rear camera with OIS & Auto Focus dual-pixel phase-detection mode. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for clicking selfies & video calls.

Google Pixel 4a Launch (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset with Adreno 618 GPU. The smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system & is fuelled by a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

The Pixel 4a has an Always-On Display & Now Playing features for the lock screen. In addition to this, the smartphone gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port & stereo speakers.

