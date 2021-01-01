Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is gearing up for the launch of Poco F2 device in India soon. The company shared a video teaser about what the company achieved in 2020. At the end of the video teaser, the company thanked its fans and teased the F2 device. However, there is no official announcement from the company on when the device will be launched. The company launched a wide range of phones such as Poco X2, Poco F2 Pro, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X3, Poco C3 & Poco M3 last year. It is to be believed that Poco F2 could be one of the first Poco phones of this year. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India at Rs 16,999; Online Sale on September 29, 2020 via Flipkart.

Poco F2 (Photo Credits: Poco India)

While Poco F1 was introduced as a flagship phone with Snapdragon 845 SoC, several reports have revealed that the upcoming Poco F2 handset will be a mind-range device.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier. While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

According to a new leak, Poco F2's model number is K9A and codenamed as Courbet. The handset will come with an AMOLED screen and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The device is expected to be fuelled by a 4,250mAh battery with reverse charging support and the global variant of Poco F2 will support NFC connectivity. The phone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset that also powers the Poco X3 phone. Last but not the least, the handset might come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising of a wide, ultra-wide, macro and depth sensors.

