Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is live now for all users. The sale went live for plus members on July 24 at midnight. The sale brings exciting deals and massive discounts on popular smartphones, laptops, speakers, smartwatches and other electronics. The e-commerce platform has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent discount to bank debit card and credit card users. To save your time, we have chosen the top deals on smartphones from this sale. Let's take a look at them. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 To Begin at Midnight for Flipkart Plus Members, Check Offers & Discounts on Smartphones.

Apple iPhone 12:

Apple's iPhone 12 128GB model is now listed at Rs 72,999 on Flipkart. The device originally costs Rs 84,900. Buyers can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent instant discount via ICICI Bank debit/credit cards and up to Rs 19,250 off via exchange deals.

Realme 8:

Realme 8 is now available on Flipkart at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Sale offers include up to Rs 13,200 off via exchange deals, 10 percent off ICICI Bank Credit Cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and more. The 8GB + 128GB model is now listed at Rs 16,999.

Google Pixel 4a:

Google Pixel 4a is being sold on the e-commerce platform for Rs 29,999. Buyers will get 10% off on ICICI Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs 500, on orders of Rs 5000 and above, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, up to Rs 19,250 off on exchange deals, flat Rs 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 and above and more.

Poco X3:

Poco X3 8GB + 128GB variant is now available for sale at Rs 18,999 whereas the 6GB + 64GB model is out of stock. Offers include a 10 percent discount via ICICI Bank credit/debit cards transaction, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, no-cost EMI and EMI options, up to Rs 17,600 off on exchange deals and more.

