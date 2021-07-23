Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 is all set to begin at midnight for Flipkart Plus members only. During the sale, the e-commerce marketplace will provide discounts on a wide range of products including smartphones, electronics, TV and appliances, fashion and more. The sale will commence at 12 am IST. Flipkart Plus members will be able to get their hands on various products at discount prices. For regular members, the sale will begin on July 25 from 12 am IST until July 29, 2021. The sale is set to take on Amazon Prime Day Sale in the country. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021 Scheduled for July 25; Discounts on iPhone 12, Realme C20, Poco X3 Pro & More.

Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to bank credit cards and debit card users. The e-commerce company will also offer discounts worth up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. Moreover, there will also be bundled offers, no-cost EMI payment option which will bring down the overall effective price. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has revealed some of its major deals on smartphones. Let's take a look at a few of them.

Apple iPhone 12 will which now costs from Rs 79,999 will be available at Rs 67,999. iPhone SE which currently retails at Rs 39,900 will be offered at Rs 28,999. Realme C20 with a 5,000mAh battery and big display will be available for sale at Rs 6,499. Poco X3 Pro with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 860 chipset will be available at from Rs 17,249.

Realme X7 Max 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC which currently costs from Rs 26,999 will be offered from Rs 23,499. Infinix Hot 10S featuring a 90Hz display and 48MP triple rear camera system will be available from Rs 9,499. Samsung F62 powered by flagship Exynos 9825 processor will be sold at Rs 17,999.

