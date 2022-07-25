Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 is now live and brings decent discounts and bundled offers across popular smartphones and electronics. The e-commerce company is providing a 10 percent instant discount to Axis Bank, Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and RBL Bank cardholders. In addition to this, there are no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, surprise coupons, etc. In this article, we have listed down the top deals on smartphones and a few electronics. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Over 2 Lakh Units of Apple iPhone 12 Reportedly Sold in One Day.

Apple iPhone 12:

Apple iPhone 12 64GB model is listed on Flipkart at Rs 51,999. Axis Bank and Kotak Bank customers will get a 10 percent instant discount. In addition to this, there is a bundled offer, which can bring the price lower by up to Rs 17,000.

Moto G22:

Motorola Moto G22 is available for purchase at Rs 9,999. Buyers can avail of another discount worth Rs 9,250 by exchanging an old smartphone. Moto G22 gets a 50MP quad rear camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 4GB of RAM and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm model is being sold at Rs 12,990. Customers purchasing the handset will get 10 percent using Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent on Flipkart Axis Bank Co-Brand card and more. The smartwatch offers a calling feature, provides up to 40 hours, a touchscreen display and fitness tracking features.

In addition to this, Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch variant, VU Cinema TV Action Series 50-inch smart TV and LG 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart WebOS TV are also listed on Flipkart with discounts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2022 04:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).