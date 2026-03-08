Mumbai, March 8: E-commerce giant Flipkart has reportedly asked between 400 and 500 employees to leave the organisation following its latest annual performance review cycle. The move represents approximately 3% to 4% of the company’s 20,000-strong workforce. While Flipkart characterises these exits as a routine part of its "operational hygiene," the scale of the reduction is significantly higher than the typical 1% to 2% of bottom performers usually phased out each year.

The Flipkart layoffs have impacted employees across various departments, including engineering, marketing, and operations, The Economic Times reported. Sources familiar with the internal process indicated that an unusually high number of staff members were placed on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) during this cycle. Many who received "one-star" ratings, the lowest possible grade in the company’s appraisal system, were subsequently asked to transition out. Flipkart has committed to providing transition support to those affected, though it did not specify the exact compensation packages being offered. Oracle Layoffs 2026: Tech Giant May Cut 30,000 Jobs Amid AI Spending Surge.

Flipkart Layoffs 2026: Restructuring Ahead of Potential IPO

Industry analysts view this workforce trimming as a strategic move to lean out operations as Flipkart prepares for its highly anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company is reportedly targeting a domestic public listing in late 2026 or early 2027. Over the past two years, Flipkart has been steadily streamlining its senior management, reducing its count of Senior Vice Presidents from 18 to fewer than 12 to create a more agile leadership structure.

In addition to staff cuts, the company has recently completed significant regulatory hurdles for its IPO. In December 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Flipkart’s proposal to shift its domicile from Singapore back to India. This "reverse flip" is a critical step in aligning with Indian regulatory requirements for a domestic stock market debut. SK On Layoffs 2026: South Korean Battery Manufacturer Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Workers at US Battery Plant Amid EV Slowdown.

Focus on Profitability Amid Slower Growth

The layoffs come at a time when Flipkart is prioritising profitability over aggressive expansion. In the 2025 fiscal year, the company’s marketplace arm, Flipkart Internet, reported a 14% rise in revenue to INR 20,493 crore while successfully narrowing its net losses by 37% to INR 1,494 crore. However, this 14% growth rate marks a cooldown from the 21% growth seen in 2024, prompting a more cautious approach to headcount and expenses.

Despite the workforce reduction, Flipkart is continuing to invest heavily in its high-growth sectors. The company has selectively hired new vice presidents for specialised roles in supply chain and its quick-commerce venture, Flipkart Minutes. This suggests a strategic reallocation of resources toward newer, faster-delivery models that compete with rivals like Blinkit and Zepto.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

