Flipkart Launches EV Assist for Delivery Partners

Flipkart has launched 'EV Assist', a digital marketplace designed to simplify access to electric vehicles (EVs) for its delivery partners, known as Wishmasters. This initiative is currently available to Flipkart Minutes riders across more than 20 cities and serves as a significant advancement in the company’s commitment to its EV100 pledge to electrify its last-mile delivery fleet. Over the past year, Flipkart has doubled its electric fleet, surpassing 20,000 vehicles during the 2025 festive season.

Flipkart Simplifying Electric Mobility Access

EV Assist functions as a centralised platform that connects delivery partners with verified electric vehicle fleet and rental providers. By consolidating these options, the platform aims to address major obstacles to EV adoption, including concerns regarding affordability, vehicle ownership, and fragmented rental markets. Wishmasters can use the platform to compare rental options based on their city and weekly budgets, register interest, and connect directly with mobility providers for vehicle allocation.

The platform is designed to be inclusive, offering support in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, and Kannada. Mobility partners are also responsible for providing essential operational support, including vehicle maintenance and servicing. To ensure safety and asset security, the electric vehicles feature smart technologies such as GPS tracking, IoT integration, and geofencing.

Flipkart Addressing Economic Barriers to Adoption

Flipkart’s research involving over 6,000 delivery partners identified that 46% are interested in transitioning to electric mobility, though financing and charging infrastructure remain significant concerns. Data indicates that approximately 90% of these partners spend between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 monthly on petrol. Conversely, industry estimates suggest that electric two-wheelers can reduce energy costs by 70–80% and increase a delivery partner's income by 15–20% through lower maintenance requirements.

Beyond the last-mile delivery network, Flipkart is actively working to strengthen the broader EV ecosystem. The company is collaborating with infrastructure partners to expand charging networks at delivery hubs and has initiated pilot programmes for electric trucks on mid-mile routes, such as NCR-Jaipur and NCR-Agra, to further decarbonise its logistics operations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).