New Delhi, December 26 : Year 2022 has witnessed a whole host of gadget launches, be it big or small. As we proceed ahead towards a new year, let us take a look back at some of the coolest gadgets that launched this year to charm the gadget lovers of India.

Take a lookback with us at the top 10 interesting and unique gadgets that launched in 2022 to make the year really special for the gadget geeks. These gadgets not only make living more comfortable, but are certainly great objects to flaunt as well. Read on to get to know these gadgets.

Top 10 Coolest Gadget Launches in India 2022 :

1. Asus Zenbook 17 Fold

The Asus Zenbook is a fascinating high-end laptop, which is also the world’s first laptop with a foldable display. This beautiful and light laptop flaunts a foldable 17.3-inch OLED display that folds to offer two smaller 12.5-inch screens, this offers great flexibility, multitasking capabilities and portability. This premium laptop is also obviously packed with features to the trim, comes powered by the superb 12th Gen Intel Core processor and powerful Harman Kardon Dolby speakers. This laptop comes with a price tag of Rs 3,29,990.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is a gorgeous foldable flagship smartphone that offers the luxury and functionality of a phablet and a compact phone in one device. This powerful premium phone offers the functionality of a large screen along with the convenience of a compact design. Featuring a 7.6-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED display, Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and up to 1TB 12GB RAM configuration, this amazing phone costs Rs 1,54,999 onwards. Year Ender 2022: Top 10 Smartphones Launched in India; Check List and Details Here.

3. Apple Watch Ultra

The latest Apple Watch Ultra takes the adventure-centric smartwatch to another level of ruggedness and functionality. Featuring a host of features, dual loudspeakers and powered by a dual-core Apple S8, this premium smartwatch comes with an ultra-robust sealed 49mm titanium casing to offer superb waterproofing and damage resistance capabilities. It comes priced at Rs 89,900.

4. Canon EOS M50 Mark II

The Canon EOS M50 Mark II is a fabulous DSLR camera that comes with a 24.1MP CMOS Sensor and an array of features to enthrall all photo shooting enthusiasts. Featuring the DIGIC 8 processor, the latest Canon Dual Pixel AF and fully articulating touchscreen, this camera offers spectacular, lifelike images with splendid colour reproduction in any lighting condition. It is tagged at Rs 56,990. Griffed Gen 6: Diesel Launches New Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India, Know Features Here.

5. GoPro Hero 11 Black

The GoPro Hero 11 Black action camera is a versatile camera that offers the convenience and flexibility with compact yet feature-rich design. Featuring a new 27MP 1/1.9-inch sensor, unique features, high water proofing and a super strong built, this is a true action snapper that’s meant for professionals as well as amateurs and is priced at Rs 51,500.

6. Havells Studio Meditate

Indian tech company Havells launched its first premium air purifier that packs in very interesting features. Names as the Studio Meditate, this air purifier looks like a cool space capsule and is comes with SpaceTech that is inspired by the air purification technology used in the International Space Stations. It effectively purifies air by filtering even the minutest particles of dust, pollens, air borne germs and microbiological impurities with its powerful 6-layer filtration system. It also offers many features including Alexa and Google Home app support and wireless charger and costs Rs 64,900

7. Sony LinkBuds

The Sony LinkBuds are the first TWS buds with a very unique ring-type styling with the centre of the diaphragm open to ensure that the users are aware of their surroundings, while also offering superb sound quality and music experience with its active noise-cancelling feature. Priced at Rs 19,990, these super light and portable wireless earbuds offer the dual benefits of immersive sound as well as surrounding awareness.

8. Amazon Kindle 2022 Edition

The Amazon Kindle 2022 edition (11th generation) is now more special than ever before with a sustainable design. With its glare-free, paper-like display it offers comfortable long reads to the avid readers, while its sustainable built comprises of 30-75 per cent recycled plastics and 90 per cent recycled magnesium ensure environment friendliness. It has some awesome features like X-Ray, and comes with a 6 week-long battery life for the price of Rs 9,999.

9. Nothing Phone (1)

UK tech company launched its mid-ranged Nothing Phone (1) in India with a cool and unique design. It features a 6.55-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon octa-core processor and some good features. Its attraction lies its minimalistic yet futuristic back panel with fascinating glyph lights and a glyph interface. The handset has been priced starting at Rs 27,499.

10. Nothing Ear 1

The Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds come with a similar visual appeal of its smartphone sibling. These earbuds come with ear-stick shape and flaunt a distinctive ‘nothing’ design, which is a take on minimalistic transparent design that offers a look at its interior mechanical bits. These also come is unique and handy transparent charging cum storage case. The highly portable wireless device is tagged at Rs 8,499.

We hope that you found this list interesting as well as an engaging read. These new devices launched in 2022, certainly enriched the digital world of our country, while adding to the style, comfort and convenience of the modern gadget lovers.

