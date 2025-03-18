Mumbai, March 18: Garena Free Fire MAX codes offer unique rewards to the players who wish to progress and defeat others while making their way to the 'safe zone' or 'shrinking zone'. Garena Free Fire MAX has been a successful battle royale game, just like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG. The survival game, available on iOS and Android platforms, offers similar gameplay as the other battle royal games. Let's see Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, March 18, 2025.

Garena Free Fire MAX allows gamers to play solo or team up with others, making 'squads'. The standard match of the game can support 50 players. Garena Free Fire original version was banned in India in 2022 after it was launched in 2017. However, the MAX version has better gameplay mechanics, graphics, animations, and larger maps. Garena Free Fire MAX is downloadable in India via Google Play and the Apple App Store. Garena Free Fire MAX Codes help the players unlock rewards and unique items such as new skins, weapons, gold, diamonds and more. GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date: Grand Theft Auto 6 Next Trailer Expected on April 1, 2025, Rockstar Games Yet To Confirm Date.

Active Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, March 18, 2025

JKT48 Freeze Emote Sayonara – JKT48 Special Edition

FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi-Themed Character Outfit

FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Ninjutsu Fist Skin (Naruto Theme)

GXFT7YNWTQSZ – Evo UMP Gun Skin + 2,170 Upgrade Tokens

FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco Shotgun

FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring Flashing Spade Edition

FFBYS2MQX9KM – Booyah Pass Premium Plus – Season 26 Special Edition

FFRINGY2KDZ9 – Universal Style Ring Event – O85 Legendary Bundle

FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring – Ghost Criminal Outfit

FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Wrath of the Nine Tails: Arrival Animation

RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Exclusive Emote Party Pack

FFMTYKQPFDZ9 – Valentine Emote Royale – Includes Rare Emote + Couch For Two + Love Me, Love Me Not

FF6WN9QSFTHX – Limited-Edition Red Bunny Outfit

FFRSX4CYHLLQ – Frostfire Polar Set (Winterlands Special Edition)

FFSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke-Themed Bundle + Katana Snake Sword

NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man-Themed Shotgun Skin

FFDMNSW9KG2 – 1,875 Free Diamonds

FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1,450 Upgrade Tokens

FFSGT7KNFQ2X – Golden Glare M1887 Shotgun Skin

FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate-Themed Flag Emote

XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Animated Emote

FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Chromasonic MP40 + Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Skin

FFPURTQPFDZ9 – Gloo Wall Royale – Includes Blizzard Brawl + Pinky Kitten + Purple Gorilla

FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Evolution Bundle + Rasengan Emote + Hokage Rock Gloo Wall

FFNGY7PP2NWC – Naruto Royale – M4A1 Naruto Skin + Nine Tails Skywing + Themed Headgear

FFYNC9V2FTNN – M1887 Evo Gun Sterling Conqueror Skin

FPUS5XQ2TNZK – Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for Today, March 18

Step 1 - To begin redemption, please go to https://ff.garena.com/ website.

Step 2 - Use your Google, X, Facebook, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or VK ID to log in.

Step 3 - Next, add codes to the page that opens once you log in.

Step 4 - Copy the code you wish to redeem and paste it into the available text box on your screen.

Step 5 - Continue by clicking on the "Confirm" button.

Step 6- The next step will be to verify the process through a dialogue box.

Step 7 - Complete the process by clicking on "OK".

Please follow the steps mentioned and shown on the website. First, check your in-game email for rewards. Then, to check the gold and diamonds, please go to your account wallet. The in-game items are available in the "Vault" tab in Garena Free Fire MAX. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, March 17, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More

Kindly note that the Garena Free Fire Max Games codes will be available for free only for a limited period. Otherwise, you will have to spend real-world money to get them. The Free Fire MAX Code is redeemable for only 500 players per day.

