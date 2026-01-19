Education and health authorities in Dubai have alerted parents following a reported rise in dangerous social media trends among students, most notably the "choking game" and the "skull breaker challenge." The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) recently sent out a community-wide notice urging families to monitor their children's online activity and engage in open dialogue about the severe physical risks associated with these viral behaviors.

What Is Choking Game? What Is Blackout Challenge?

The "choking game," also known as the "blackout challenge," involves individuals intentionally cutting off their oxygen supply to induce a brief state of euphoria or a "high." While the trend has existed in various forms for years, it has gained renewed momentum on video-sharing platforms.

Alongside this, the "skull breaker challenge" has reappeared in some Dubai schools. This maneuver involves two participants kicking the legs out from under a third person while they are jumping, causing them to fall violently onto their back or head. Officials warn that these actions, often dismissed by students as "harmless fun" or "pranks," can lead to permanent brain damage, seizures, or even fatalities.

Accountability and School Safety

The KHDA has made it clear that schools are expected to handle these incidents with strict disciplinary measures. According to the authority, any student found participating in, recording, or encouraging these challenges will face action in accordance with their school’s behavior policy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mentalwealthdubai

In more extreme cases where physical harm occurs, schools have been instructed to refer the matter to external law enforcement or health authorities. School administrators across the city have begun conducting direct awareness sessions with students to explain that what appears to be a "game" on a smartphone screen has real-world, life-altering consequences.

The Role of Peer Pressure

Experts suggest that the desire for social media engagement and peer validation is a primary driver behind these behaviors. Students often underestimate the risks, focusing instead on the temporary thrill or the potential for a "viral" video.

"Children may not fully grasp that restricting oxygen or causing a blunt force head injury can cause immediate cardiac arrest or long-term neurological issues," one medical professional noted in a recent advisory.

Guidelines for Parents

Authorities are urging parents to remain vigilant without being intrusive. The KHDA recommends several steps for families to mitigate the risk:

Open Conversations: Speak clearly about the physiological dangers of behaviors that restrict breathing or target the head and neck.

Speak clearly about the physiological dangers of behaviors that restrict breathing or target the head and neck. Monitor Activity: Keep an eye on the types of challenges trending on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Keep an eye on the types of challenges trending on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Identify Warning Signs: Look for physical indicators such as bloodshot eyes, unexplained marks on the neck, or frequent headaches.

If parents have immediate concerns regarding their child’s physical safety or emotional involvement in these trends, they are encouraged to contact their school’s counseling department or seek professional medical advice immediately.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gulf News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).