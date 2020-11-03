With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, everything has gone virtual. We are not really sure as to when our life will be like how it was before, but one thing is certain that virtual experiences in this time are the new normal and we are adjusting it quite well. With brands coming up with unique ideas to engage people online, staying indoors has not been that boring. Adding more fun to it, Google India has introduced a new game on Google Play app, and this one is specially designed for the travel lovers. Called as Go India, this is a virtual travel game, where users can visit 30 cities at a time and also earn assured rewards. Netizens are already obsessed and sharing their tickets and more on their social media timeline. So, how to Play Go India Game on Google Play? In this article, we bring you all the details as to how you can download the app, enjoy the virtual tour and great reward offer.

What is Go India Game?

Go India is an online virtual travel game introduced by Google Play. This will allow users to win virtual city tickets and other grand prizes. Users can cover cities on the map and win city tickets that they can exchange with their friends. The Go India game on Google Play is only available for Android and iOS devices using Google Pay app version 67 and above.

How to Play Go India on Google Pay?

To begin with it, first of all, users will have to install or sign up on Google Pay referral link.

Go to Play Store and tap on Join Beta.

After joining the Beta, you will get GPay update option and update your GPay.

Open GPay and visit GPay Go India from promotions tab.

Now tap on Go India Enter Game button.

You need to collect GPay Go India tickets so tap on Start Playing button.

Users will start their journey from any of the two starting cities: Amritsar or Bengaluru.

Once you launch the game for the first time, after city selection, you will get a welcoming one-time gift which could be a combination of a city ticket and KM.

To visit any city within the game, you would need to collect both city ticket and KM.

You will receive a city photo upon reaching every city.

Note that you will not be able to travel back to the same city unless there is a virtual event during the game. The total number of cities you can visit per day is limited but will not be less than three cities.

Netizens Are Obsessed!

Wow Who All Need Tickets?

How to Collect a City Ticket?

There are a lot of ways to collect city tickets. You need to make a transaction to get a city ticket. According to Google Pay, you can get a ticket to the city for which you already have a ticket. This can be shared with friends to get KM in return.

Wohoo

How to Collect Kilometres (KM)?

You can collect KM to visit your desired city. There are again a lot of ways, each action giving up to a maximum of 1000 KM every day.

It is interesting to see technology giants come up with unique approaches to keep users engaged, during the pandemic. Earlier too, Google had introduced doodle games for users to play at home. The virtual travel Go India game on GPay seems quite interesting, and users already love it.

