Mumbai, November 4: ChatGPT Go is an affordable way to access the premium features of OpenAI’s chatbot. It has started rolling out in India from November 4 (today). The ChatGPT Go subscription offers higher usage limits to users compared to the free version. However, OpenAI has announced one-year free access to the plan for free users. Here’s how you can activate it for yourself.

OpenAI announced ChatGPT Go in August, priced at INR 399 per month, with access to the latest GPT-5 model. Now, the AI company plans to expand its reach by offering users a one-year free subscription and access to premium features. Apple iOS 26.1 Update Released With New Features and Improvements in Liquid Glass UI, Apple Music and More; Check List of Eligible iPhones and How To Download.

ChatGPT Go Free Access in India; Here's How to Get It

The ChatGPT Go subscription has been rolled out free for all users in India; however, to get it, you need to complete a step-by-step process. After that, your access to the plan will begin in India. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New Feature To Allow Users Call Using Their Username After Rolling Out Chat Themes on macOS.

First, you need to open ChatGPT website or mobile application.

After that, you need to log in with your new email address or existing account credentials.

When you log in, click the "Upgrade for Free" badge, or go to your profile and select "Upgrade" or "Upgrade plan."

All of these options will lead to the page where Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans.

Now, click on the second option and proceed ahead by clicking "Upgrade to Go".

You will get a "Getting your plan ready..." option on your display.

Now, you will be asked to provide the payment details.

You can choose Card and UPI options.

Fill in the details.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

Your ChatGPT Go plan will be activated for free for one year.

ChatGPT Free Vs ChatGPT Go; Know What You Get Free For One Year

Higher usage limits to GPT-5 model

10 times higher messaging limit

More uploads compared to free version

Longer memory and higher context window

Faster and expanded image generation

Project, Tasks and custom GPTs

ChatGPT offers limited deep research, same as the free version. However, it offers various other premium features access that can enhance your productivity or creativity for one year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).