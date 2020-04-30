Popular Google Doodle Games: Stay and Play Theremin at Home, Honouring Artist Clara Rockmore

Google Doodle Game Rockmore (Photo Credits: Google)

Google is bringing back its popular doodle games to encourage people staying at home during the pandemic. The outbreak of novel coronavirus has infected many people globally. In a bid to flatten the curve, individuals are asked to stay indoors, as much as possible and not loiter around. The search engine giant is doing its bit to discourage any outdoor activities at the moment. Hence, they are bringing back the popular games, in its latest Google Doodle series. Today’s Google Doodle game is Rockmore that you can play at home. The game was made to honour artist Clara Rockmore, a classical violin prodigy and virtuoso performer of the Theremin, an electronic musical instrument. Popular Google Doodle Games List: Stay and Play Rockmore at Home, Here Are Other Past Google Doodles From Cricket to Coding.

Clara Rockmore was a master of Theremin. The instrument inspired many and best of electronic music across the world. The fourth series of Google’s interactive games include the second consecutive musical one, with the latest Rockmore game. The doodle was first featured on March 9, 2016, in honour of Clara Rockmore’s 105th birth anniversary.

How to Play Rockmore Google Doodle Game?

Today’s Google Doodle is a virtual Theremin that you can play by hovering the mouse over different notes to play a melody. The doodle also features, Clara Rockmore, playing the Theremin to a large audience. Once you begin playing the instrument, you will feel the figure is also playing with you, creating different notes. There are modifications too, so you can tweak, as much as you like. Popular Google Doodle Games From the Past Are Back! Stay and Play at Home the Musical Game Dedicated to Artist Oskar Fischinger, Here’s How.

Google announced to bring back ten of its popular doodle games in the latest series. The move was made to keep everyone entertained during the global crisis. Most of the countries, severely hit by the virus are under lockdown. Since staying at home is not easy, Google is trying every bit with its doodle series to keep users occupied, during this difficult time. Stay and play at home with popular Google Doodle games!