Mumbai, August 19: OpenAI has launched its latest affordable ChatGPT Go paid plan that offers several benefits to users. The ChatGPT Go premium plan provides easy access to the most popular models at a cheap price in India. The subscription to this plan starts at INR 399. Compared to the ChatGPT free option, this plan offers more to look for, including increased limits and file processing.

ChatGPT Go affordable paid plan is available with UPI payment option in India and the users get higher message limits, twice the memory and more file uploads. OpenAI executive Nick Turley introduced this plan to India before any other country. The company has previously said India would be its biggest market in the coming years. Jio Monthly Plan Gets Costlier: Reliance Jio Discontinues Its INR 249 Recharge Plan That Offered 28 Days Validity and 1GB Data; Check Available Option and Airtel, Vi Plans.

OpenAI Executive Nick Turley Launches ChatGPT Go Plan in India

We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399. 🇮🇳 — Nick Turley (@nickaturley) August 19, 2025

ChatGPT Go Premium Plan Introduced in India as an Affordable Option

Nick Turley mentioned that one of the biggest requests from Indian ChatGPT users was to make it more affordable. The ChatGPT Plus starts at INR 1,999 per month. It is considered slightly expensive for the users. Also, users in India have asked for a local payment method for easy processing. In a post, Nick Turley announced, "We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features." With this announcement, users can see the price shown in Indian rupees, avoiding the currency conversion steps. Also, OpenAI will accept payments via UPI, making the transactions faster and more effective.

ChatGPT Go Benefits for Indian Users

ChatGPT Go at INR 399 is an affordable option for Indian users who regularly need to use the AI chatbot and need increased limits. Nick Turley announced that the users in India would get "10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory" compared to the free tier. Is WhatsApp Allowing Meta AI To Read Your Group Chats? Fake News About Advanced Chat Privacy Feature Goes Viral, Here’s What It Actually Does.

Other ChatGPT Paid Plans List With Prices

ChatGPT Go price is INR 399, whereas ChatGPT Plus is available at INR 1,999. The ChatGPT Pro plan starts at INR 19,999.

