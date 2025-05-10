New Delhi, May 10: Google has reportedly come to an agreement to pay USD 1.375 billion as part of a settlement with the state of Texas. The settlement is related to claims that the company did not properly protect the privacy of its users' data. In 2022, General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Google, accusing the company of unlawfully tracking and gathering users' private data.

After several years of legal battles, Attorney General Paxton has decided to settle Texas's data-privacy claims against Google. The settlement amount is higher than any previous agreements reached by other states for similar violations. So far, no other state has reportedly secured a settlement from Google that exceeds USD 93 million for comparable data privacy issues.

As per a press release, Google is about to pay USD 1.375 billion to resolve allegations of data privacy violations made by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. “In Texas, Big Tech is not above the law. For years, Google secretly tracked people’s movements, private searches, and even their voiceprints and facial geometry through their products and services. I fought back and won,” said Attorney General Paxton.

Paxton highlighted that the USD 1.375 billion settlement represents a major victory for the privacy of Texans. He stated that this outcome sends a clear message to companies that they will face consequences for misusing the trust of their users. Paxton said, "I will always protect Texans by stopping Big Tech’s attempts to make a profit by selling away our rights and freedoms."

As per a report of Reuters, the agreement resolves two lawsuits involving three products that were accused of violating Texas consumer protection laws. The Texas attorney general did not specify how the settlement funds would be allocated. Google stated that the agreement addresses claims related to its Incognito mode, Location History, and biometrics-related allegations.

The company has not admitted to any wrongdoing in this matter. A Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda reportedly said, "This settles a raft of old claims, many of which have already been resolved elsewhere, concerning product policies we have long since changed."

