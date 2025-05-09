AI at Meta introduced a new model for accurate object localisation in 3D environments called "Meta Locate 3D". This end-to-end AI model can localise the objects from open-vocabulary queries. AI at Meta said, "When given a text prompt, such as "flower vase near TV console," Meta Locate 3D takes into account spatial relationships and context to identify the specific object instance, such as "vase near TV," not "vase on the table," and can pinpoint the exact location of the item." Meta Locate 3D model will directly operates on 3D point clouds from RGB-D sensors that are received from a robot. 'Gork' Personality Coming to Grok AI Chatbot Soon, Elon Musk’s xAI Will Reportedly Add New Voice for 18+ Users.

Meta Launched 'Meta Locate 3D' Model for Localising Objects in 3D Environment.

Introducing Meta Locate 3D: a model for accurate object localization in 3D environments. Learn how Meta Locate 3D can help robots accurately understand their surroundings and interact more naturally with humans. You can download the model and dataset, read our research paper,… pic.twitter.com/LP3OBzSF2P — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) May 8, 2025

