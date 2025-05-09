Elon Musk posted a message on X saying that China was deploying a vast amount of solar power. This reaction comes after China installed 278 GW in 2024, which was 57% more than the United States. Elon Musk previously praised China, saying, "Solar will obviously be over a billion times more energy than everything else combined". Musk said that by understanding the Kardashev Scale, it would become evident that all energy generation would be solar. Elon Musk’s xAI Reportedly in Talks To Raise Funds To Reach USD 120 Billion Valuation After Rival OpenAI Closed Funding Round Achieving USD 300 Billion Milestone.

Elon Musk Said China Deployed Vast Amount of Solar Power

China is deploying vast amounts of solar power https://t.co/5XYxZI1loQ — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 9, 2025

Elon Musk Said Solar Energy Would Be Billion Times More Powerful

Solar will obviously be over a billion times more energy than everything else combined https://t.co/k9AmnXyCOY — gorklon rust (@elonmusk) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)