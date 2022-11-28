Bengaluru, November 28 : Google Cloud and e-Governments Foundation, on Monday, launched the first Tele-ICU hub at K.R. Hospital in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K. Sudhakar in Mysuru which will connect the ICU healthcare in remote hospitals in the state.

"We are excited to partner with Google Cloud who are enabling 10 Bed ICU and the Tele ICU hub with their best-in-class technology. We launched a hub in Manipal with Google Cloud earlier this year and are now launching our first hub in Karnataka," Srikanth Nadhamuni, Chairman, 10BedICU Project and Managing Trustee, eGovernments Foundation said in a statement.

10BedICU is a programme managed by the eGovernments Foundation that was conceived during the pandemic to create ICUs (intensive care units) in government hospitals across the country, particularly in rural and remote areas, according to an official report.

10BedICU is a programme managed by the eGovernments Foundation that was conceived during the pandemic to create ICUs (intensive care units) in government hospitals across the country, particularly in rural and remote areas, according to an official report.

With 10BedICUs, the aim is to create a hub-and-spoke model where specialists from medical colleges manage the units in taluka hospitals connected to a TeleICU hub. In Mysore, the TeleICU hub at KR Hospital is linked to taluka government hospitals in Nanjangud, HD Kote, Santhemarahalli, Malavalli, and Virajpet, the report added.

"At Google Cloud, we believe that cloud technology can play a significant role in advancing patient care and healthcare outcomes. We are thrilled to work with the eGov team to bring critical care closer to people, and extend the reach of the healthcare network," Bikram Singh Bedi, managing director, Google Cloud India, said in a statement. In Karnataka, the 10bedICU programme will cover 41 taluka hospitals with up to two hospitals in every district, said the report.

