Cupertino, January 12: Apple and Google have officially entered into a multi-year collaboration that will see future Apple Foundation Models based on Google’s Gemini technology. The deal confirms that Gemini models and Google’s cloud infrastructure will power the next generation of Apple Intelligence features, including a significantly more personalised Siri slated for release later this year.

The partnership marks a strategic shift for the iPhone maker, which previously relied on OpenAI’s ChatGPT for complex query handling. Following an extensive evaluation, Apple determined that Google’s artificial intelligence provides the most capable foundation for its ecosystem. This alliance deepens the existing relationship between the two tech giants, which already maintain a long-standing agreement regarding Google’s position as the default search engine on Apple devices. Airtel Partners With Google To Build India’s First AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Set To Establish Gigawatt-Scale Data Centre for Demanding AI Workloads.

Apple–Google AI Partnership

Under the terms of the agreement, the upcoming Siri revamp will utilise Gemini as its primary intelligence layer. While Apple Intelligence will continue to process data on-device and via Apple’s Private Cloud Compute to maintain privacy standards, Google’s models will provide the underlying logic for advanced generative tasks. This move bolsters Alphabet’s position in the global AI race, providing access to Apple’s installed base of more than two billion active devices.

Google said, “Apple determined that Google’s AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users.” The company further added, “Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple’s industry-leading privacy standards.”

Gemini Models Apple Intelligence

The integration of Gemini suggests a shift in OpenAI’s role within the Apple ecosystem. Market analysts suggest that while ChatGPT remains available for specific opt-in queries, Gemini will now serve as the default intelligence layer for core system functions. This development follows reports that OpenAI leadership issued a “code red” late last year to accelerate development in response to the rapid advancement of Gemini 3. Reliance Partners With Google To Accelerate AI Adoption Across India, Will Roll Out Google’s Gemini AI Pro Plan Free to Jio Users.

Investors reacted positively to the news, with Alphabet’s market valuation surpassing USD 4 trillion on Monday. The deal is expected to provide Apple with the technical stability needed to overcome recent setbacks, including previous delays in Siri upgrades and a lukewarm reception to earlier generative AI tools. Financial details of the multi-year deal remain undisclosed, but the partnership is viewed as a major vote of confidence in Google’s frontier model capabilities.

