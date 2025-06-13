San Francisco, June 13: Google Cloud services recently suffered a massive outage, which affected various services such as Google Chat, Google Meet, Gmail, Google Cloud Search and others. Due to the global outage to Google Cloud services, thousands of users were not able to access and perform their tasks. The Google Cloud outage also affected services like Google Chat, Google Drive, Google Calendar, and Google Search, which were completely unavailable to users.

Google Cloud acknowledged that the services were disrupted and posted on social media, "We are aware of a service disruption to some Google Cloud services, and we are working hard to get you back up and running ASAP. We continue to make progress on recovery across all regions and products." Google said it was working to fix the issue as soon as possible, and the users were directed to visit the https://status.cloud.google.com/ page to check the health of the services. Motorola Edge 60 With Dimensity 7400 SoC Will Go on Sale Today in India; Check Price, Offers, Specifications and Features of New Motorola Smartphone.

Google Cloud Outage Fixed

The massive Google Cloud outage also affected services like Discord, Snapchat and Spotify platforms. These platforms required Google services to function. After hours, the tech giant posted on social media that it had resolved the issue of the global tech outage and restored its services. It posted, "Following a disruption to a number of Google Cloud services, all products have now been fully restored." Grok 3.5 Launch Update: xAI Likely To Launch Its Grok 3 Successor Soon With Advanced Capabilities for Web Users, Company Releases 'Grok Tasks' Feature in Early Preview.

Reason for Google Cloud Outage

Google Cloud engineers were able to find an issue with identity and access management malfunctions within its cloud service systems. The company confirmed that its engineers identified the root cause and applied the mitigations across the system. Google Cloud division said it would publish the outage analysis once the team completed an internal investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).