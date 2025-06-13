Grok 3.5 will be released soon for users starting on the Grok Web version. The upcoming AI chatbot from Elon Musk's xAI will succeed the Grok 3 model and offer enhanced capabilities. According to tech billionaire Elon Musk, Grok 3.5 will answer questions which are not available on the internet, hinting at its powerful thinking and understanding capabilities. Meanwhile, the Grok AI chatbot received a new update called Tasks. The Grok Tasks is operational; however, hidden from all the users, only an early preview is accessible to some. Android 16 Update Rolled Out by Google for Its Pixel Smartphones With New Features and Better Customisation Options; Check List of Compatible Models.

Grok 3.5 Coming Soon for All Users, Likely Start Rolling Out for Web Users

Finally, Grok 3.5 is coming- For some available on Grok web https://t.co/25ELFKhZkQ — Chubby♨️ (@kimmonismus) June 12, 2025

