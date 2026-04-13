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Google has addressed a technical issue that caused betting listings from the prediction market platform Polymarket to appear within its Google News ecosystem. The company clarified that the inclusion of these wagering options alongside traditional news articles was an "error" and confirmed that the platform has since been removed from the News section. The incident had recently drawn scrutiny after users reported seeing speculative betting data positioned prominently alongside established journalistic outlets.

In a statement provided to The Verge, Google spokesperson Ned Adriance emphasised that Google News is intended to surface sources that create content about current events based on specific eligibility policies. Adriance stated that the site "briefly appeared in Google News in error, and it is no longer surfacing." Sam Altman Home in San Francisco Targeted Twice in 2 Days, SFPD Arrests 2 After Gunshot Incident.

Integration Across News Sections and Search Results

Reports and screenshots shared by Futurism indicated that Polymarket listings were appearing in the "For You" section of Google News, which provides a customised feed based on individual user interests. In several instances, these betting entries appeared as top results for various queries, including those regarding Bitcoin price movements.

The presence of the platform extended beyond the personalised feed. For example, search queries related to geopolitical topics, such as activity in the Strait of Hormuz, reportedly showed a mix of traditional sources like the Financial Times, The Guardian, and Reuters, followed by a Polymarket entry tied to regional shipping predictions. Users were also able to select Polymarket as a preferred "source" within the Google News app, a feature that has since been disabled.

The Mechanism Behind the Error

While Google has not detailed the specific technical cause of the surge, industry analysts suggest it may be related to how the search engine’s algorithms interpret frequently updated web pages. Prediction market sites often update their data in real-time, a behaviour that can mimic the rapid-fire publication cycle of news organisations.

The incident follows a previously announced partnership between Google, Polymarket, and Kalshi to integrate prediction data into Google’s finance platform. However, it remains unclear if that specific data-sharing agreement was linked to the unexpected appearance of wagering links within the news category.

Criticism of Prediction Markets as News Sources

The error has sparked debate regarding the role of prediction markets in information gathering. These platforms allow users to bet on the outcome of real-life events, essentially assigning probabilities based on user behaviour and financial stakes. While marketed as analytical tools, the data relies on the volume of participants and their financial conviction rather than verified reporting or professional analysis.

Critics argue that these sites often present speculative information in a format that closely resembles objective news reporting, potentially misleading readers. Social media users have been documenting the presence of these listings in Google Search’s news category since late March, leading to concerns about the "gamification" of current events within search results.

Status of Other Alternative Sources

During the period when Polymarket was available as a source, other social platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) were also accessible to users. Notably, Kalshi, another major prediction market platform, was not surfaced in the same manner as Polymarket. Sundar Pichai Defends Google's AI Strategy, Says Product Safety Prioritised Over Speed.

Google maintains that it is committed to surfacing authoritative content and that the appearance of betting platforms was a temporary departure from its standard indexing procedures. The company has now implemented measures to ensure such speculative platforms do not bypass the eligibility filters required for news-source status.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).