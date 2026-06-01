China’s ‘Hydra-Style’ AI Surveillance System Could Predict Future Government Critics, Leaked Documents Reveal

A Chinese technology company is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence-powered surveillance system capable of predicting which citizens may criticise the government in the future, raising fresh concerns over privacy, censorship and state monitoring.

According to leaked company documents reviewed by The New York Times, Chinese firm Geedge Networks is working on advanced AI technology that analyses citizens' location data, internet activity and digital behaviour to identify potential dissenters before they act. The development has drawn comparisons to the fictional predictive surveillance programme used by Hydra in Marvel's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. US Military Signs AI Deals With OpenAI, Google, SpaceX and Others To Build ‘AI-First Fighting Force’ Amid War Concerns

Geedge Networks currently sells commercial versions of surveillance and censorship software used by the Chinese government to monitor and control online activity. Researchers say the company's latest efforts go beyond tracking behaviour and aim to forecast future actions and opinions.

"This is what happens when mass surveillance meets AI. Without checks and balances, what China is doing to its own citizens is a preview of what becomes possible anywhere these tools go unchecked," Brett J Goldstein, Director of the Wicked Problems Lab at Vanderbilt's Institute of National Security, told the New York Times. DeepSeek V 3.1 Released: China's DeepSeek Launches Its New AI Model With Hyper Inference, Faster Thinking, and Advanced Agent Skills.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University said the technology would create detailed profiles of Chinese citizens by combining telecommunications records, social media activity and location data. The AI system would then categorise individuals and identify content deemed harmful by authorities.

Geedge researchers reportedly began building behavioural profiles in 2024, using large datasets collected from online platforms and telecommunications networks. The objective was to identify patterns and assess potential risks posed by individuals.

"Geedge's research team was doing more than just documenting behavioural patterns. They were trying to predict what citizens might do next and with whom. Those stockpiles of data on ordinary materials are raw materials for generating profiles that determine who you are and what you will do next," Brett V Benson, a political science professor at Vanderbilt, told the New York Times.

The leaked documents suggest Geedge attempted to connect people's physical movements with their online activities, including the movies they watch and the books they read, creating a comprehensive picture of individual behaviour.

However, the company's progress may have been slowed by US export restrictions on advanced AI chips introduced during the Biden administration. While restrictions remain on the most powerful processors from Nvidia, US officials recently indicated that China could gain access to more advanced Nvidia chips following President Donald Trump's recent visit to Beijing.

The revelations have intensified global concerns over the use of AI in surveillance, particularly as governments and technology companies increasingly explore predictive analytics for security and governance purposes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).