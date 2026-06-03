Bitcoin price today, June 3, 2026, remained under pressure after the world's largest cryptocurrency fell below the crucial USD 68,000 mark, touching its lowest level since early April. The decline comes amid a historic wave of withdrawals from U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), sparking a sharp sell-off across the broader crypto market.

The latest market downturn follows an unprecedented 11-day streak of outflows from spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States. During this period, investors pulled approximately USD 3.45 billion from the investment products, effectively wiping out Bitcoin's year-to-date net ETF inflows. May alone recorded net withdrawals of USD 2.43 billion, making it the worst month for Bitcoin ETF flows since November 2025. Bitcoin Price Today, June 1, 2026: BTC Price Slips to USD 73,349 as Regulatory Uncertainty. Options Expiry Pressure Spot Demand.

According to on-chain analytics platform Glassnode, the weakness in Bitcoin is being driven by a significant slowdown in fresh capital entering the market rather than a shift of funds into alternative cryptocurrencies. Data showed Bitcoin's monthly realized capitalization growth has dropped by nearly 57%, highlighting weakening institutional demand and softer market participation.

The sharp decline also triggered heavy liquidations in the crypto derivatives market. Data from Coinglass revealed that approximately USD 742.29 million worth of leveraged positions were wiped out within 24 hours, with bullish traders accounting for nearly USD 600 million in losses. More than 138,000 traders were affected by the sudden market move. Bitcoin Price Today, May 31, 2026: BTC Price Recovers to USD 74,041 Amid Renewed Institutional Accumulation.

Despite the correction, some futures traders continue to bet on a rebound. Bitcoin futures open interest has climbed to around 773,000 BTC, one of the highest levels on record, while annualized funding rates remain elevated near 10%. The trend suggests that leveraged investors are still positioning for a potential recovery despite growing market uncertainty.

Ethereum also mirrored Bitcoin's weakness. ETH traded below USD 1,975 after declining around 0.6%, while spot Ethereum ETFs extended their losing streak to 14 consecutive days with cumulative outflows of approximately USD 712.56 million. Analysts warn that a sustained move below the key USD 2,000 level could expose Ethereum to further downside toward USD 1,900 and USD 1,800.

Adding to the pressure on cryptocurrencies are broader macroeconomic factors. Record highs in the S&P 500, driven by optimism surrounding artificial intelligence, continue to attract institutional capital away from digital assets. At the same time, elevated U.S. Treasury yields near 4.45% and a stronger U.S. Dollar Index around 99 are reducing investor appetite for non-yielding assets such as Bitcoin.

Crypto investors are now closely watching the upcoming U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to provide fresh clues about the Federal Reserve's policy path and could determine the next major direction for Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Google). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 07:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).