New Delhi, May 5 : Google I/O 2023 is this year’s iteration of the tech giant’s annual developer conference. Google conducts this grand event annually, which draws together innumerable developers from across the globe.

This annual event offers opportunity to know about the latest innovations and developments in the world of technology, and also serves as a platform for announcements and launches of Google’s upcoming products and services. The Google “I/O” is the abbreviation of Input/Output”, and the event is scheduled to be held in Mountain View, California as always. With just a few days left before the event, here’s all the details about it and how to watch it live. Tech Jobs: Amid Layoffs, Hiring Trends Remain Upbeat in Cloud, Big Data and AI Sectors in 1st Quarter of 2023, Says Report.

Google I/O 2023: Date & Time:

Google has already officially mentioned that its annual event will be held on 10 May 2023. The venue would be Mountain View, California, but the event will be livestreamed online on multiple platforms for viewers all over the world. The event will start at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time, which translates to 10:30 PM IST. iPhone Sale: Apple CEO Tim Cook Delightedly Announces iPhone’s New Record Sales at USD 51.3 Billion in March 2023 Quarter.

Google I/O 2023: How To Watch For Free Online?

The Google I/O 2023 will be broadcasted only for exclusive and limited live audience, but is offered for all to be watched online on May 10. If you wish to take part in the technical presentation of the event, then you need to register on the official Google website by using your Google account.

However, for viewing only no registration is required. The event will start with the primary keynote at 10:30 PM IST. Google will be announcing the official link to watch the livestream of the event for everyone to watch all over the world.

Google I/O 2023: What All To Expect?

It has been speculated that the highly talked about Google Fold and the Pixel 7a are going to be launched at the Google I/O 2023. Now, the tech behemoth has gone ahead and released a teaser to officially reveal the full design of the Pixel Fold and that it will have its world premiere on May 10. We’ll get all the official details during the event.

Apart from the Pixel Fold, the Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Tablet will also be launched at the event alongside other important launch announcements.

The event will begin with the keynote address, which will encompass a range of technological topics. There will topics focusing on Amazon Web Services, Google Toolkits, Cloud Computing etc.

AI tech related topics and Google’s advancement in its AI endeavour will be definitely discussed. In fact, we expect major announcements regarding the Bard AI chatbot and other AI tools and services at the event, which will be a core segment in this year’s edition of Google I/O.

Moreover, announcements regarding the Android 14 and Chrome OS are also expected during the event. On the whole, there will be rarely a dull moment at the event, as there will be tons of exciting announcements, knowledge sharing and new launches to checkout. So, don’t miss out on anything of this grand event.

