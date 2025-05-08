Mountain View, May 8: Google has initiated fresh layoffs affecting more employees from its global business units. The latest round of Google layoffs has affected 200 employees who were working in sales and partnerships. Tech layoffs this year have affected over 50,000 employees due to advancements in technology, business restructuring, and business competitions, and this new step from Google is no different.

According to a report by Reuters, big tech companies have been spending more money on building data centres and focusing on AI development. Amid this, these tech giants are reportedly scaling back their investments in other areas. First reported by The Information, Google has said that the job cuts would affect a small number of employees. General Motors Layoffs: US-Based Automobile Giant To Cut Hundreds of Jobs in Israel Following Cruise Subsidiary Shutdown as Part of Global Restructuring Efforts.

The company said that the Google layoffs would help it drive greater collaboration and expand its ability to serve customers quickly and efficiently. Google reportedly laid off hundreds of employees from various platforms that worked on the development of Android, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser. The search engine giant already confirmed reducing 6% of its workforce in January 2023, which was estimated to affect 12,000 jobs.

Not only Google, but many other companies, including Microsoft and Meta, have been re-evaluating their organisational structures and setting priorities on which roles they want to hire more. The technological shift has caused these companies and many others to focus on cost reduction, streamlining operations, and mass layoffs to continue their business.

Microsoft is planning another round of layoffs in May 2025, which may affect middle management roles. The company will likely hire more engineers for artificial intelligence (AI)- related projects. Several other companies have made similar decisions to focus on AI acceleration and streamline their operations.

According to its filing in February, Google employed 1,83,323 employees as of December 31, 2024. Meta, Amazon, Google and Microsoft have announced layoffs targeting low-performing employees this year. Intel announced its massive layoffs plan, reducing 20% of its workforce and affecting over 22,000 employees in April 2025. PwC Layoffs: UK-Based Fintech Consulting Firm Laying Off More 1,500 Employees, 2% of Workforce in US Amid Facing Global Challenges.

It is alarming to the employees working in these companies. Amid this, Apple also regularly announce job cuts. Last year, it eliminated 100 roles in the digital services group. Automobile, retail, tech, media, entertainment and various other sectors have been affected by the layoffs.

