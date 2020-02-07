Google Maps Turns 15! Here's How Twitterati is Celebrating The Birthday of This Navigation App With Good Wishes and Funny Memes

Google Maps turns 15 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Google Maps completed 15 years on Thursday, February 6. Today it has become the most common resort in navigating ways. Almost every smartphone user has the application and constantly use it if they are going somewhere. The directions and estimated time of travel make it convenient for every user to plan their schedule. On its 15th anniversary, the parent company unleashed new features on the app for the users. The popular mobile app marked the anniversary with a new look and several updates including an explore tab. People who have been using the service for years also tweeted some wishes on the occasion. German Artist Reportedly Hacked Google Maps With 99 Smartphones To Create Virtual Traffic Jams on The Streets Of Berlin.

Google Maps has one billion monthly active users and has mapped more than 220 countries and territories and offers live traffic updates in 171 countries. The service has captured more than 10 million miles of Street View imagery. That's the approximate distance to cover 400 times around the globe! The Street View started as a project with a goal to map the entire world. The application has clearly dominated the market for navigation apps and with the recent updates, the loyalists will continue.

Here's How Google Wished Google Maps:

Happy birthday, @googlemaps! 🎈 Thanks for 15 years of helping us explore our world 🔎🗺️➡️https://t.co/9FiBLEKMvR #GoogleMaps15 pic.twitter.com/KY7HmmGCRy — Life at Google (@lifeatgoogle) February 6, 2020

Check how some people have wishes Google for Maps completing 15 years, with some others sharing jokes and images.

People Before Google Maps

#GoogleMaps15 Google Maps turning 15 Everyone before 2005 on streets: pic.twitter.com/jxQRNpmTOM — KBkeMemes (@KBkeMemes) February 6, 2020

Happy Birthday, Savior!

Happy 15th birthday to @googlemaps. Absolutely a savior in everyday life. #GoogleMaps15 pic.twitter.com/LSDu6w1cUB — Anandan Pillai (@anandan22) February 7, 2020

Check How It First Looked

Fun fact - When @GoogleMaps went online back in Feb. of 2005, this is how much of the world was mapped and available! #GoogleMaps15🎈 pic.twitter.com/b3K5CBZWXR — Mike Pegg (@Mpegg) February 6, 2020

Not Everyone Reached Well

When you take Google maps so seriously. 😂 Happy Birthday btw. #GoogleMaps15 pic.twitter.com/YcIVCmTqCz — Sapna Madan ❄️Care4Animals❄️ (@sapnamadan) February 7, 2020

A lot of people are thanking Google for making life so convenient with this application. Some have appreciated the new design and look of it. With the new updates and features, the usage of maps is going to be of more convenience for sure.