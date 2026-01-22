Mumbai, January 22: iQOO is preparing to expand its flagship 15-series in India with the upcoming launch of the iQOO 15R. The news was officially confirmed by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya via social media, where he shared a teaser with the tagline "Power that fits just right." While the company has yet to disclose the full technical specifications, recent leaks and database certifications suggest the device will be a high-performance flagship positioned in the premium segment, likely debuting in February 2026.

iQOO 15R Specifications and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Performance

As per leaks, the iQOO 15R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with the dedicated Q3 gaming chip for enhanced frame rates. Leaks indicate the device may offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. A standout feature is the rumoured 7,600 mAh battery, which is significantly larger than standard flagship batteries, supported by 100W fast charging. iQOO 15 Ultra Officially Teased, Launching in China Soon; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India

For the display, the handset is anticipated to sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED flat panel. This screen is expected to deliver a 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The design showcased in the teaser features a metal frame and a checkered pattern on the rear, bearing a strong resemblance to the iQOO Z11 Turbo recently launched in China.

iQOO 15R Camera Features and 200MP Sensor

In the photography department, the iQOO 15R is rumoured to house a dual-camera setup on the back. This will reportedly be headlined by a massive 200MP primary sensor, accompanied by an 8MP secondary lens. For front-facing duties, the smartphone is expected to feature a 32MP selfie camera.

On the software front, the device will likely run on OriginOS 6, based on the Android 16 operating system. Durability is also a focus, with leaks suggesting the phone will carry both IP68 and IP69 certifications for superior water and dust resistance. This would allow the device to withstand high-pressure water jets and deep submersion.

iQOO 15R Price in India and Launch Timeline

The iQOO 15R has already appeared on Bluetooth and IMEI certification databases, typically an indication that a commercial launch is imminent. Industry reports suggest a launch timeline for mid-February. Once released, the smartphone is expected to be available through Amazon and the official iQOO India online store. Realme Neo 8 China Launch Today With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset and 8,000mAh Battery; Check Specifications and Expected Price.

Regarding the cost, the iQOO 15R is expected to be priced around INR 45,000 for the base configuration. This pricing would place it as a competitive alternative in the high-performance smartphone market, specifically targeting mobile gamers and power users who require long battery life and the latest processing power.

