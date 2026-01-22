Mumbai, January 22: Google is reportedly preparing for an earlier-than-usual release of its next mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 10a. Fresh leaks suggest the handset will debut on March 5, 2026, serving as the more affordable entry in the Pixel 10 series. Newly surfaced renders provide a comprehensive look at the device, which is expected to succeed the Pixel 9a while maintaining Google’s signature design language and offering significant hardware upgrades.

The upcoming smartphone is anticipated to be a strong contender in the budget-friendly flagship segment. While official confirmation is still pending, the volume of leaks surrounding the device's production indicates that the launch timeline has been shifted forward compared to previous 'a-series' cycles. Google Pixel 10a Release Date 2026.

Google Pixel 10a Design and Display Features

According to leaked renders shared by YTECHB report, the Google Pixel 10a will feature a dual-camera system housed within a horizontal pill-shaped camera bar on the rear. The device appears to sport a flat metal frame with centrally positioned branding and visible antenna lines. On the front, the handset is expected to include a hole-punch display for the selfie camera, surrounded by symmetrical but relatively thick bezels.

Google Pixel 10a Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, supporting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. This would represent a significant improvement in outdoor visibility for the affordable line. Under the hood, the Pixel 10a will likely be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, the same processor found in the premium Pixel 10 flagship models, ensuring high-end AI capabilities and performance.

The device is also expected to house a substantial 5,100mAh battery, providing enhanced longevity compared to its predecessors. In terms of photography, reports suggest Google will retain a 48-megapixel primary rear sensor, paired with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Expected Pricing and Colour Options

Leaks regarding European pricing suggest the base 128GB storage model may be priced at EUR 549 (approximately 49,000 INR), while the 256GB variant could cost EUR 649 (approximately 58,000 INR). While Indian pricing has not been confirmed, the Pixel 'a' series typically launches in the country shortly after the global reveal.

Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline

The handset is expected to be available in four distinct colour options: Berry, Fog, Lavender, and Obsidian. This variety in finishes, combined with the refined Hello UI based on Android 16, positions the Pixel 10a as a major software-driven offering in the mid-range market. Google Pixel 10a Launch Expected Earlier Than April 2026; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features.

As the March 5 launch date approaches, more details regarding local availability and pre-order offers are expected to emerge. The move to launch the Pixel 10a earlier in the year suggests Google aims to capture market share ahead of other major spring releases in the mobile industry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

