Mumbai, February 5: Google has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of the Pixel 10a, the latest addition to its smartphone lineup. According to the official Google Store, pre-orders for the new device will commence on February 18. The company is currently offering an exclusive benefit for Google Store subscribers who sign up by February 13, which can be redeemed for a future order upon the purchase of the Pixel 10a.

The Pixel 10a serves as the entry-level model for the Pixel 10 series, which already includes the standard Pixel 10, the Pro, the Pro XL, and the Pro Fold. This launch is part of Google's broader strategy to capture market share in price-sensitive regions such as India and Japan by offering a premium experience at a more accessible price point. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch in February 2026.

Google Pixel 10a Teaser Launched, Pre-Orders Date Confirmed

A phone with more in store, in store soon. Pre-order 2.18.26 https://t.co/iUgnoPqJsM pic.twitter.com/4YDDSMZBOn — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) February 4, 2026

Google Pixel 10a: Pixel A-Series Strategy

The A-series devices are pivotal for Google as they act as a gateway for new users to enter the Pixel ecosystem. By pricing the 10a lower than the standard Pixel 10, which currently starts at USD 799, Google aims to compete with upcoming rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the rumoured Apple iPhone 17a.

Despite being a budget-friendly option, the Pixel 10a is expected to support Google’s latest Gemini AI features. This includes advanced capabilities such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search, ensuring that the device remains a strong contender in the artificial intelligence space, which has become a primary battleground for modern smartphone manufacturers.

Hardware and Pricing Pressure

While last year’s Pixel 9a launched at USD 499, industry analysts are watching closely to see if Google can maintain this pricing for the 10a. The global smartphone industry is currently facing significant pressure to increase retail prices due to the rising costs of components, particularly high-capacity RAM required to run sophisticated AI models locally on the device. Motorola Razr 70 Spotted on TDRA Certification Site; Global Launch Expected Soon; Check Rumoured Specifications.

The Pixel 10a launch follows Alphabet's record-breaking financial performance in 2025 and serves as a funnel for the company's AI services and subscriptions. By putting Gemini-capable hardware into the hands of more consumers, Google seeks to maintain its lead over competitors like Apple Intelligence in the long-term software and services market.

