Mumbai, February 4: Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 Ultra at its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for 25 February 2026. Rather than opting for a radical redesign, the company is reportedly concentrating on thoughtful refinements that enhance everyday usability. The next-generation Ultra model is tipped to deliver improvements across the display, charging, camera system and overall build quality.

One of the standout changes is said to be the introduction of a new 10-bit M14 privacy display, designed to improve viewing angles while restricting on-screen visibility to the user. The panel is also expected to feature an upgraded anti-reflective coating for better outdoor performance. Samsung is reportedly adopting a slimmer aluminium frame measuring 7.8mm in thickness and may introduce a new purple colour variant to subtly refresh the flagship’s design. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Expected Changes.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India

In India, Samsung is expected to position the Galaxy S26 Ultra as its premium flagship offering, with pricing reflecting the upgraded hardware and features. The smartphone is likely to be available in multiple storage configurations, with official pricing and availability details expected to be announced closer to the launch following its global debut.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, delivering gains in performance efficiency and sustained output. Charging capabilities are also tipped for an upgrade, with reports pointing to 60W wired fast charging and Qi2 wireless charging support. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Confirmed To Launch in India on February 9, 2026; Check Details.

In photography, Samsung is likely to retain the 200MP HP2 primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture, alongside a revised telephoto setup that includes a 12MP 3x lens. Software enhancements, including a new 24MP shooting mode, are expected to improve image quality, particularly in low-light conditions. The device is also likely to feature a Dynamic AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate, improved thermal management, high-speed memory and storage options, the S Pen, and the latest One UI based on Android 16.

