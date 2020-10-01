We had previously reported that Google will be launching the highly awaited Pixel 4a phone in India on October 17, 2020. Ahead of its India launch, the handset has been mysteriously listed on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 54,998. The listing also reveals that the handset is available with special offers like instant cashback and no-cost EMI option. It is important to note that Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4a will be retailed in India online exclusively via Flipkart. Also, the company hasn't revealed the pricing of the handset. Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4a 5G vs Pixel 4a: Comparison; Price, Features & Specifications.

The Google Pixel 4a was launched in the US at a price point of $349 which is around Rs. 25,700. The company is expected to launch the Pixel 4a in the country slightly premium over the US variant.

Google Pixel 4a Listed on Amazon India (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

It would be expensive at $149. Considering these points, India price of the Pixel 4a is likely to start from somewhere around Rs 40,000. Talking about the listing on Amazon India, it is quite difficult to believe if the listing on the e-commerce website is genuine.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Pixel 4a gets a 5.81-inch OLED display with transmissive hole and FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is mated to a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone does not come with memory expansion provision.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The phone gets a 12.2MP single rear camera module at the back position in a squarish module. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for video calls and selfies. The phone is backed by a 3140 mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging technology. It will be made available in a single 'Just Black' colour. The phone runs on the Android 10 OS out of the box.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The official price of the Pixel 4a will be announced by the company on October 17, 2020. We would rather wait for the India prices of the Pixel 4a to go official. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates on the upcoming Pixel 4a smartphone.

