Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones were launched globally during Google's ‘Launch Night In' event. Being a new generation flagship phone, the company seems to have opted for a different approach packing it with a mid-range processor. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G is essentially a 5G variant of Pixel 4a that was launched in August. To give a detailed preview of the phones, we pit them against each other how different the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G & Pixel 4a smartphones are. Google Pixel 4a India Launch Scheduled for October 17, 2020; to Be Retailed Online via Flipkart.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4a: Prices

Starting off with the prices, Google's new flagship is priced from $699 which is approximately Rs 51,400. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G costs $499 (around Rs 37,000) in the US market. The Google Pixel 4a was launched in the US for $349 (around Rs. 25,700). As far as the availability is concerned, the Pixel 5 will go on sale in select nations from October 15, 2020 while the Pixel 4a 5G will be sold in Japan starting October 15, 2020.

Talking about the Indian market, the phone maker has already confimed that the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G will not be coming to India. However, we will be seeing the Pixel 4a as it is scheduled to launch in the country on October 17, 2020.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4a: Display

The flagship Pixel phone sports a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Pixel 4a 5G gets a slightly bigger screen with a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display. It also features 60Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Corning Glass 3 protection. The previously launched Pixel 4a is the smallest among the three, packed with a 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4a: Processor

Both newly launched Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The SoC on the flagship phone is mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

However, the Pixel 4a's chipset is mated to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the Pixel 4a comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4a: Camera

In the camera department, the Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G gets dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP primary shooter assisted by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens witg f/2.2 aperture.

For selfies, there's an 8MP shooter upfront with an f/2.0 lens. However, the Pixel 4a gets a single 12MP camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens at the back with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The front camera is the same 8MP shooter seen on the flagship device.

Google Pixel 5 vs Google Pixel 4a 5G vs Google Pixel 4a: Battery

Google Pixel 5 flagship smartphone is backed by a 4,080mAh battery whereas the Pixel 4a 5G gets q 3,885mAh battery. As a reminder, the Pixel 4a is fuelled by a 3,140mAh battery.

All the three Pixel devices support 18W fast charging. However, Pixel 5 is the only handset among the three to support wireless charging and reverse charging.

