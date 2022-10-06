Google, the global tech giant, will officially launch the Pixel 7 Series today globally at the Made By Google 2022 event. The Pixel 7 Series will comprise Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Google will also launch the Pixel Watch along with the Pixel 7 Series. The launch event will commence at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Made By Google's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of October 6 Launch.

In terms of specifications, the Pixel 7 Series will come powered by a Tensor G2 SoC and Titan M2 Security processor. The Pixel 7 will sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with up to 90Hz of refresh rate, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO screen and up to 120Hz of refresh rate. The vanilla model is said to feature a 50MP dual rear camera setup whereas the Pro model could get a 48MP triple rear camera setup.

We have something for you to drool over. 🤤 Check out Google Pixel on TikTok: https://t.co/WsottlmzsG pic.twitter.com/s45O97B7Dd — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

Upfront, both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to flaunt a 10.8MP snapper. The Pixel 7 Series might be available with up to 256GB of internal storage. Google Pixel 7 is likely to come with 8GB of RAM whereas the Pro model could be offered with up to 12GB of RAM.

On the other hand, Google Pixel Watch is rumoured to come with features such as sleep monitoring, heart rate, ECG tracking and an Emergency mode. It is said to come in three colours - black/obsidian, silver/chalk and gold/hazel. Moreover, the Pixel Watch will be 5ATM water resistant.

