Google, the global tech giant, will soon launch the Pixel 7 Series. The Pixel 7 Series will comprise Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Ahead of the launch, specifications of the Pro model have been leaked online by a known tipster. According to Yogesh Brar, the Pixel 7 Pro will be identical to last year's Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 Series is also confirmed to debut in India and will be sold via Flipkart. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch To Take Place Soon; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be powered by a 2nd-gen Tensor SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset could feature a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, there might be an 11MP selfie snapper.

Sleek, smooth, and sophisticated. 📱 The most refined design yet, #Pixel7 Pro is crafted with polished aluminum in three modern, elegant colors—Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates: https://t.co/D88Dx4cfBC pic.twitter.com/D76bt9CwEl — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 27, 2022

The Pixel 7 Pro is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and is likely to run on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Google to release a few teasers before the launch of the Pixel 7 Series.

