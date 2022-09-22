New Delhi: Years after launching its flagship Pixel 3 in India, tech giant Google has confirmed that it is all set to bring its next-generation Pixel 7 series to India. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available on Flipkart, which has been the online retail partner for the tech giant for all Pixel launches in India. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch & New Pixel Buds Likely To Be Launched on October 6, 2022.

"...just our heart skipping a beat cuz the wait is almost over! Pixel 7 Pro and 7, coming soon to India," the company wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

After the Pixel 3 series in 2018, Google stopped producing mainline Pixel phones in India, indicating that the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 were never introduced in the country. However, the tech giant released a few A-series models, such as the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and most recently, the Pixel 6a in the country.

The Google Pixel Collection. A world of help, built around you. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates: https://t.co/SAeNERjMny pic.twitter.com/0D2WSKTTlv — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 21, 2022

A recent report said that the Pixel 7 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, which means it will be slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6. The Tensor G2 chipset will power the series, which is all set to launch on October 6.

According to a tipster, the new chipset will utilise the same CPU as the original Tensor. The alleged internal specification leak had been found from an alleged Pixel 7 Pro testing unit. The device, which ran a Geekbench test, revealed more details on the next Tensor chip made by Google.

