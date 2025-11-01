New Delhi, November 1: Google Play Store is a destination for Android users to find apps, games, movies, books, and more. Whether it is entertainment or productivity tools, users can search and download whatever they need. Reviews and ratings help them to decide which apps to try, and Google’s built-in security checks make sure downloads are safe. The Play Store provides a trusted space to explore and get digital content on Android devices.

The platform plays a key role in connecting users with valuable and engaging apps. It organises apps into sections like Top Free, Top Paid, and Top Grossing categories, making it easy for users to discover trending apps and explore new choices based on their interests. Last week, the list of top free apps included ChatGPT, Perplexity, Kuku TV, Story TV, and Meesho. This week, the order has shifted slightly. ChatGPT, Kuku TV, Google Gemini, JioHotstar and Story TV are now leading the downloads on the platform.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits Google Play Store)

ChatGPT

ChatGPT has rapidly become a popular choice among millions of users worldwide. The Sam Altman-run OpenAI chatbot assists users with a range of tasks, from writing to generating images. Its growing user base is visible on the Google Play Store, where it holds a 4.5-star rating, over 30.8 million reviews, and more than 500 million downloads.

Kuku TV (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

Kuku TV

Kuku TV is developed by the team behind Kuku FM. It is a video streaming platform for smartphone users in India. Its increasing popularity can be seen on the Google Play Store, where it has a 4.2-star rating, over 7,24,000 reviews, and more than 100 million downloads. The app provides high-quality HD videos in a vertical format, offering a mix of short clips, full-length shows, and movies.

Google Gemini (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Google Gemini

Google Gemini enables users to engage in natural conversations. Gemini also supports image and video creation powered by Google’s advanced Nano-Banana model. It is also connected with Google services like Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Calendar, and Photos, which help its users to simplify everyday tasks and boost productivity. On the Google Play Store, the app holds a 4.4-star rating, has received around 19.9 million reviews, and has been downloaded over 500 million times.

JioHotstar (Photo Credits: X/@JioHotstar)

JioHotstar

JioHotstar is an online streaming service that provides access to over 1,00,000 hours of movies and TV shows in 10 different languages, along with live coverage of major international sporting events. The app has over 1 billion downloads and holds a 4.3-star rating from 13.4 million reviews on the Google Play Store, making it one of the leading OTT platforms in India.

Story TV (Photo Credits Google Play Store)

Story TV

Story TV is a short-form drama app for quick entertainment breaks. It features 1-minute episodes in 4K HD quality, allowing users to enjoy engaging content. The app has earned a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store, with over 32,800 reviews and more than 10 million downloads.

