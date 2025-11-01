OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, will launch in India on November 13, 2025. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will come with Google Gemini integration. The smartphone is expected to feature up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, and will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. As per reports, the OnePlus 15 may feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a 50MP primary camera. It could come with a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Launched in Global Market; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Smartphones From Vivo X300 Series.

OnePlus 15 With Google Gemini Integration

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of OnePlus India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)