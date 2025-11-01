New Delhi, November 1: WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will make accessing encrypted chat backups easier and more secure. The platform is rolling out passkey support for Android and iOS users, allowing them to unlock and restore their message history using biometric methods like facial recognition, fingerprints, or the screen lock code. The Meta-owned WhatsApp aims to simplify the process of chat backups with end-to-end encryption to prioritise security.

WhatsApp first rolled out end-to-end encrypted backups more than four years ago. Since then, the company has continued to enhance its security measures, and the latest passkey support is another step toward strengthening data protection and user control over personal information. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing New Feature, Will Allow Admins To Invite Contacts To Follow Their Channels; Check Details.

Passkeys are a secure login method that eliminates the need for passwords by using built-in authentication tools. Passkeys will allow WhatsApp users to use their fingerprint, face, or screen lock code for chat backups. If a user wants to change to a new device or loses their device, they can restore access to their WhatsApp backup through biometric verification methods.

WhatsApp Passkeys Feature: How to Use It

As per a blog post of Meta, WhatsApp is rolling out passkey-encrypted chat backups to make data protection more secure. Meta stated, "It’s easier than ever before to encrypt your backups using your fingerprint, face, or screen lock code." It highlights the company’s continued focus on enhancing user privacy.

WhatsApp users can secure their chat backups through end-to-end encryption using their fingerprint, facial recognition, or screen lock code and eliminate the need to remember passwords or 64-digit keys with the new passkey feature. Meta has confirmed that the update will roll out to users gradually in the coming weeks and months. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Create and Save Stickers’ Option for iOS Beta Users, Rolling Out for All in Future.

Mark Zuckerberg-run platform said, "You’ll be able to keep your WhatsApp chat backups safe, accessible, and private with just a tap or a glance." To enable the feature, open WhatsApp settings and go to Chats. Then, tap on Chat Backup and select End-to-end Encrypted Backup to view and activate the available options.

