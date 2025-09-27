New Delhi, September 27: Google Play Store is the app marketplace for Android users, where entertainment, learning, and productive tools come together. Users can search for what they need, whether it’s a new game, a useful productivity app, and more. Reviews and ratings from other users guide these choices, while Google’s safety checks make downloads more secure. The Play Store has become a convenient platform for Android users to explore digital content as per their needs.

Its reach extends to nearly every country, and Google Play ranks apps under lists like Top Free, Top Paid, and Top Grossing, showing what’s popular each week. The ranking system helps users to quickly spot trending options. In the previous week, the list of most downloaded free apps featured Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Sony LIV, and Kuku TV. Moving into this week, the lineup has slightly shifted, with Google Gemini, Sony LIV, Perplexity, ChatGPT, and Flipkart securing spots among the top free downloads. Google Gemini Nano Banana AI Photo Editor Joins Adobe Photoshop Beta With More AI Models To Boost Generative Fill Capabilities.

Google Gemini (Photo Credits: X/@GeminiApp)

Google Gemini

Once again, Google Gemini has climbed to the top of the Play Store’s free app rankings this week. Because it is built on Google Search, users can ask questions, continue conversations, and get clear answers. Gemini is also connected to other Google services like Gmail, Calendar, Maps, YouTube, and Photos. Along with managing daily work, it can generate images and videos through Google’s Nano-Banana model. On the Play Store, Gemini holds a 4.3-star rating, backed by over 16.1 million reviews and more than 500 million downloads.

SonyLIV Representation Image (Photo Credits: X)

Sony LIV

Sony LIV has established itself as a well-known OTT platform. It offers a wide variety of entertainment options, including web series, films, television shows, and live sports. Subscribers can stream on two devices at once and also create up to five individual profiles, making it easier for families or groups to have a personalised viewing experience. On the Google Play Store, Sony LIV has crossed 100 million downloads. The app carries a 3.7-star rating, supported by nearly 1.95 million user reviews.

Perplexity AI Logo (Photo Credits: X/@perplexity_ai)

Perplexity

Perplexity is available on the Google Play Store with over 50 million downloads, a 4.3-star rating, and more than 1.1 million reviews. It is an AI-driven search tool that generates conversational responses backed by citations and references to reliable sources to help users to verify information easily. The platform is powered by advanced AI models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, giving users the flexibility to choose the model that fits their needs.

ChatGPT (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

ChatGPT

OpenAI ChatGPT AI chatbot helps its users to assist with everyday tasks through natural, conversational interactions. Users can ask questions, get follow-up responses, generate insights, and more. On the Google Play Store, it has crossed 500 million downloads, holding a 4.5-star rating with over 28.4 million reviews. Its wide features have helped it become one of the most popular AI assistants worldwide. Google AI Plus Plan Now Available in Over 40 Countries, Offers Premium Productivity and Creativity Tools Access Including Nano Banana, Veo 3, Notebook LM and More.

Flipkart (Photo Credits: X/@Flipkart)

Flipkart

Flipkart is an e-commerce platform that offers smartphones, electronic products, groceries, fashion, home appliances, and more. On the Google Play Store, the app has crossed 500 million downloads, carrying a 4.3-star rating backed by over 67.3 million reviews. Customers can get discounts, earn SuperCoins with every order, and unlock fun rewards. Flipkart has also introduced “Flipkart Minutes,” a quick-commerce service that delivers products to your doorstep in 10 minutes.

