The Google AI Plus plan is now available in more than 40 countries, offering premium users access to productivity and creativity tools. The plan includes higher Nano Banana limits while using the Gemini App, access to Google's Veo 3 AI video generator, and higher limits in Notebook LM. The Google AI Plus plan also offers access to creative tools such as Flow and Whisk. Moreover, Gemini will work across Gmail, Docs, and Sheets. Users get 200 GB of storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail, stated Google. OpenAI Announces 5 New Stargate Sites With Oracle and SoftBank, Moving Toward USD 500 Billion, 10GW Goal by 2025 and Creating 25,000 Jobs.

Google AI Plus Now Available in 40+ Countries

Google AI Plus is now available in 40+ countries 🌏 Google AI Plus is our newest plan designed to empower people in emerging markets to do more with Google AI, for less. Now, even more people around the world can access our productivity and creativity tools at a more accessible… pic.twitter.com/mLqH0zwrk4 — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) September 23, 2025

