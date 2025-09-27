New Delhi, September 27: Google’s Nano Banana model has rapidly gained popularity on social media by attracting users with its creative outputs like portraits, 3D figurines, and more. The AI tool’s viral trends have kept its users engaged. Its unique capabilities in generating high-quality content have encouraged creators to experiment and explore new possibilities for personal and professional projects.

The new image editing model from Google DeepMind is now being integrated into Adobe tools to expand its accessibility to creative users. The development follows the deployment in other Adobe platforms, including Adobe Express and the Firefly app. In a blog post, Adobe revealed that it is bringing new AI capabilities to Photoshop Beta. The update includes the integration of Google’s Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana) and Black Forest Labs’ FLUX.1 Kontext pro. These models will work alongside Adobe’s Firefly image models, powering the Generative Fill tool with more advanced options. Google Birthday 2025 Doodle: Search Engine Giant Celebrates 27th Birthday With Nostalgic First Logo.

Adobe said, "By combining the power of Adobe Photoshop with the best AI models, you have access to the most helpful creative AI tools where they’re most helpful to you as you express your vision to the world." The Photoshop beta app now includes access to Google’s Gemini Nano Banana and FLUX.1 Kontext Pro. By updating to the latest version, users can try out these tools and expand their creative opportunities. Google AI Plus Plan Now Available in Over 40 Countries, Offers Premium Productivity and Creativity Tools Access Including Nano Banana, Veo 3, Notebook LM and More.

Adobe Brings Creative Choice and Flexibility With Google’s Nano Banana and More AI Models

Adobe has introduced new AI capabilities, which allow users to edit images with text prompts and offer multiple AI models for different needs. Google Nano Banana will offer artistic and graphic details, FLUX.1 Kontext Pro will ensure contextual precision, and Firefly models deliver safe and production-ready visuals. Nano Banana and FLUX.1 Kontext Pro allow quick edits through prompts. Users can add creative details like floating floral elements and then adjust colours, curves, and masks for smooth blending with the original image.

